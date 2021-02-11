UrduPoint.com
Germany Extends Coronavirus Lockdown Until March 7 - Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 01:30 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The German government has extended the coronavirus-related lockdown until March 7, according to a document prepared following Chancellor Angela Merkel's meeting with regional governors.

"The decisions previously taken by the German chancellor and the heads of federal states will continue to remain in place ... Federal lands will accordingly adjust their orders and extend [them] until March 7," the document obtained by Sputnik read.

The current lockdown was set to expire on Sunday.

At present, all public places, except grocery stores, pharmacies, optometrist's offices, banks, pet stores and medical facilities, remain closed across Germany.

In schools, classes are held online, with the German states deciding on kindergartens on their own.

According to Merkel, measures aimed at limiting social contacts of citizens will be preserved, the decision on the step-by-step opening of schools and kindergartens should be made by the authorities of federal states, depending on the epidemiological situation.

