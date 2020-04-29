Germany Extends Global Travel Warning Until Mid-June - Maas

(@FahadShabbir)

Germany has extended until June 14 the warning it issued in March for nonessential foreign travel over the coronavirus outbreak, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Germany has extended until June 14 the warning it issued in March for nonessential foreign travel over the coronavirus outbreak, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday.

"We had to take this step because the situation has not changed enough to allow carefree travel," he told reporters, adding the warning, which was due to expire this Sunday, will remain in place "until at least June 14.

"

Maas said many countries had restricted entry, imposed quarantines and grounded outbound flights. He estimated that Germany had to rescue 250,000 stranded tourists from abroad in the past month and did not have capacity for a second operation.