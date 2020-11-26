Germany Extends Limited Lockdown Until December 20 - Chancellor Merkel

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Germany prolongs the coronavirus-linked restrictions until December 20 while the limitations of social contacts are likely to be in place until January, Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a press conference after the meeting with minister-presidents of Federal states.

The decision was first announced by Minister-President of the federal state Saxony-Anhalt Reiner Haseloff.

"The clear statement of the federation and federal states says that we cannot lift the restrictions in late November," Merkel said on late Wednesday adding that the limited lockdown is likely to be extended until December 20.