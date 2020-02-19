The German government decided to extend the participation of its military in the NATO missions in Afghanistan and the Mediterranean Sea, Ulrike Demmer, the deputy government spokeswoman, said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2020) The German government decided to extend the participation of its military in the NATO missions in Afghanistan and the Mediterranean Sea, Ulrike Demmer, the deputy government spokeswoman, said on Wednesday.

"The Federal government has decided today to continue to participate in the Resolute Support Mission, which provides training and support to Afghan security services, as well as in Operation Sea Guardian [in the Mediterranean Sea]," Demmer said at a briefing, adding that the military's mandate within the missions had been extended until March 2021.

Demmer also said that Berlin supported the search for peaceful resolution to the Afghan conflict, and aimed to combat terrorism and arms smuggling through Sea Guardian.

The number of troops contributing to the NATO missions would stay the same 1,200 servicemen in Afghanistan, with a possible increase to 1,300, and 250 soldiers in the Sea Guardian, with a possible increase to 650.