UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Extends Military's Participation In 2 NATO Missions - Government

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 07:53 PM

Germany Extends Military's Participation in 2 NATO Missions - Government

The German government decided to extend the participation of its military in the NATO missions in Afghanistan and the Mediterranean Sea, Ulrike Demmer, the deputy government spokeswoman, said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2020) The German government decided to extend the participation of its military in the NATO missions in Afghanistan and the Mediterranean Sea, Ulrike Demmer, the deputy government spokeswoman, said on Wednesday.

"The Federal government has decided today to continue to participate in the Resolute Support Mission, which provides training and support to Afghan security services, as well as in Operation Sea Guardian [in the Mediterranean Sea]," Demmer said at a briefing, adding that the military's mandate within the missions had been extended until March 2021.

Demmer also said that Berlin supported the search for peaceful resolution to the Afghan conflict, and aimed to combat terrorism and arms smuggling through Sea Guardian.

The number of troops contributing to the NATO missions would stay the same 1,200 servicemen in Afghanistan, with a possible increase to 1,300, and 250 soldiers in the Sea Guardian, with a possible increase to 650.

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan Resolution German Resolute Berlin Same March Government

Recent Stories

PTCL & RCCI Collaborate To Enable Digital Pakistan

2 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed visits &#039;Furusiyya Exhibiti ..

10 minutes ago

UAE calls for prioritising education for all

24 minutes ago

US Under Secretary of Defense Rood to Leave Pentag ..

1 minute ago

UAE Golden Jubilee Committee holds first meeting

25 minutes ago

Germany's Merkel Rules Out Forming Federal Coaliti ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.