Germany Extends Social Distancing Until June 5 Despite Reaching First Milestone

(@FahadShabbir)

Germany has extended social distancing until June 5 to preserve the progress made during the first phase of lockdown easing, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Germany has extended social distancing until June 5 to preserve the progress made during the first phase of lockdown easing, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday.

"We spoke about social contact limits... and agreed to keep these contact restrictions in place until June 5," she said after a video linkup with governors of the 16 German states.

She added that in light of the declining infection rate social distancing rules would be relaxed to allow members from two households to meet. Mandatory distance-keeping and mask wearing on public transport and in stores will continue,

The Robert Koch Institute for disease control estimates that Germany has more than 164,800 confirmed coronavirus cases, after 947 new cases were reported in the past day.

The death toll is 6,996.

The reproduction rate for the coronavirus pandemic in Germany is currently estimated to be below 1.0, Merkel said, adding that it meant that a feared second wave has not happened since the lockdown easing began in late April.

"We have left the very first phase behind us but we must remember that we are only at the beginning of the pandemic," she warned.

To avoid a second peak and another nationwide shutdown, the German states have agreed an emergency break that will allow restrictions to snap back into place at a level of districts and regions if new, big clusters of infection are found, Merkel said.