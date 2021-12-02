Germany eyes crackdown on unjabbed as US eyes winter battle

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Leaders in Germany were poised to approve a de-facto lockdown for the unvaccinated Thursday with the United States set to ramp up testing requirements for travellers in a winter battle against Covid-19.

The discovery of a new Omicron variant, first reported to the World Health Organization by South Africa on November 24, has spread worldwide rapidly, as the EU health agency warned Omicron could cause over half of Europe's Covid cases in the "next few months".

More than two dozen countries and territories have now detected cases, extending to India on Thursday and the United States on Wednesday, among the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic since it first emerged nearly two years ago.