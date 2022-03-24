UrduPoint.com

Germany Eyes Keeping Coal Plants Open Longer As Backup

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published March 24, 2022 | 05:44 PM

Germany eyes keeping coal plants open longer as backup

Germany is looking at keeping coal plants open longer in order to ensure energy security, the government said Thursday, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine sparked fears over power deliveries

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Germany is looking at keeping coal plants open longer in order to ensure energy security, the government said Thursday, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine sparked fears over power deliveries.

Berlin said it will bring down gas usage in power generation by "possibly keeping coal-fired power plants as a security standby for longer".

Decommissioning the coal plants "can be suspended until further notice", they added, noting that "ideally" they would still stick to the goal of phasing out coal usage by 2030.

Germany's coalition of Social Democrats, ecologist Greens and liberal FDP had eyed winding down coal usage in the coming years as it sought to make the country climate-neutral by 2045.

But the energy transition had been dependent on temporarily bumping up gas imports while infrastructure for renewables was being ramped up.

The Ukraine war has however drastically changed its best-laid plans.

With 55 percent of Germany's gas imports stemming from Russia, reliance on Russian energy has been exposed as an Achilles' heel as Western allies scramble to penalise Vladimir Putin for his war on Ukraine.

Germany's economy minister of the Green party has even been forced to look around the world to purchase coal to bulk up the nation's energy reserves.

The pressure has been increasing as calls grow louder for the West to impose a complete embargo on Russian energy imports but Germany has so far been reluctant, citing the potential impact on Europe's top economy.

Putin on Wednesday upped the ante by demanding payments for gas in rubles, something that Germany has said is a breach of contracts.

With US President Joe Biden joining a series of summits in Brussels on Thursday, the subject of energy security is expected to be broached by allies.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Europe Germany Brussels Vladimir Putin Democrats Gas From Government Top

Recent Stories

Power supply to be remained suspend in several are ..

Power supply to be remained suspend in several areas due to maintenance work

11 minutes ago
 US, NATO Allies in Talks to Send Anti-Ship Missile ..

US, NATO Allies in Talks to Send Anti-Ship Missiles to Ukraine - Reports

11 minutes ago
 8 Ramzan Bazaars to be functional in Muzaffargarh ..

8 Ramzan Bazaars to be functional in Muzaffargarh from Mar 31

11 minutes ago
 Putin Chairs Russian Security Council Meeting, Bri ..

Putin Chairs Russian Security Council Meeting, Briefed by Shoigu on Ukraine Oper ..

14 minutes ago
 Air Chief meets Turkish CGS, British Royal Air For ..

Air Chief meets Turkish CGS, British Royal Air Force AVM in separate meetings

14 minutes ago
 Power shutdown notified for Peshawar, D I Khan

Power shutdown notified for Peshawar, D I Khan

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>