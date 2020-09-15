Germany eyes voluntary Covid-19 vaccine by mid-2021

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 08:43 PM

Germany aims to reach herd immunity through a voluntary coronavirus vaccine expected to be widely available by mid-2021, the health minister said Tuesday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Germany aims to reach herd immunity through a voluntary coronavirus vaccine expected to be widely available by mid-2021, the health minister said Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in Berlin, minister Jens Spahn said he wanted to stress there would be no mandatory requirement to get inoculated once a vaccine is ready, "despite what is sometimes said".

"We need 55 to 65 percent of the population to get vaccinated to reach what is known as herd immunity and I firmly believe we can achieve this voluntarily," he said.

Scientists around the world are racing to produce a safe andefficient vaccine to halt a pandemic that has killed almost a million people.

More Stories From World

