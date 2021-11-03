UrduPoint.com

Germany Faces Magnesium Supply Bottleneck as China Cuts Production - Economy Ministry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) German auto and aircraft industries face another supply-chain bottleneck after China cut production of magnesium needed for aluminum alloys, an Economy Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

"Parts of China have begun ramping up production but the situation is still very tense and needs to be monitored closely," Beate Baron told a news briefing in Berlin.

The manufacturing-driven German economy was hit by semiconductor chip shortages this year. The magnesium crunch follows a rise in fuel prices since its production is very energy consuming.

Baron said that the Economy Ministry was in contact with German manufacturers, the Federal raw materials agency, the foreign commerce chambers and the embassy in Beijing as well as with the European Union.

