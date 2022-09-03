UrduPoint.com

Germany Faces Social Unrest Unless Energy Price Shocks End - Trade Union

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2022 | 12:36 AM

Germany Faces Social Unrest Unless Energy Price Shocks End - Trade Union

Germany is in for months of social unrest unless the government comes up with a plan for bringing runaway energy prices under control, the head of the services sector trade union Verdi said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) Germany is in for months of social unrest unless the government comes up with a plan for bringing runaway energy prices under control, the head of the services sector trade union Verdi said Friday.

"It's high time the Federal government submitted a comprehensive and effective concept on dealing with energy price shocks affecting people," Frank Werneke told the Augsburger Allgemeine daily.

A failure to act would exacerbate deepening social divisions that have been evident for months, Werneke said.

Lower-income families, in particular, have been hit disproportionately by rising food prices.

"If proposals of trade unions, civil associations, city associations or consumer groups get rejected now, this will fuel civil unrest in Germany," he warned.

The Left Party has called a mass protest against the planned gas levy in Leipzig on Monday, followed by a demonstration in Erfurt on Sunday, September 11. Werneke said the call to action was justified.

Related Topics

Protest Germany Erfurt Leipzig Price September Gas Sunday Government

Recent Stories

IAEA Chief Expects to Present Report on ZNPP Early ..

IAEA Chief Expects to Present Report on ZNPP Early Next Week

9 minutes ago
 'Man of the hole' dies, last known survivor of Ama ..

'Man of the hole' dies, last known survivor of Amazon tribe

9 minutes ago
 India's Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea se ..

India's Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea seeking probe into alleged exodu ..

9 minutes ago
 Attack on Argentine Vice President Qualified as At ..

Attack on Argentine Vice President Qualified as Attempted Aggravated Murder - Re ..

9 minutes ago
 'No Superman' Vettel speaks out on his F1 mental h ..

'No Superman' Vettel speaks out on his F1 mental health struggles

9 minutes ago
 UN chief slams attack on Herat mosque, saying reli ..

UN chief slams attack on Herat mosque, saying religious freedom must be protecte ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.