Germany Faces Up To Unpredictable Post-Merkel Era

A sea change in German politics began this week with two leading parties announcing their candidates to succeed Angela Merkel at September's elections, when the veteran chancellor will bow out from politics

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :A sea change in German politics began this week with two leading parties announcing their candidates to succeed Angela Merkel at September's elections, when the veteran chancellor will bow out from politics.

After 16 years with Merkel at the helm of Europe's largest economy, politics in steady-as-it-goes Germany is entering a period of unpredictability.

A prelude of upheavals ahead came in the form of a damaging power struggle within Merkel's CDU-CSU alliance, that finally ended with Armin Laschet nominated as the conservatives' chancellor candidate.

Meanwhile, the opposition Greens have shot to the top of some surveys for the first time after they picked 40-year-old Annalena Baerbock as their chancellor candidate on Monday.

The race for Merkel's throne has now been blown wide open, heralding a dramatic shift in Germany's political landscape.

