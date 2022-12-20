UrduPoint.com

Germany Failed To Indicate Plans To Use Druzhba Pipeline For Kazakh Oil - Transneft

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2022 | 11:35 PM

Germany did not indicate in its application that it was planning to use the transit capacity of the Druzhba pipeline for Kazakh oil and did not confirm the volumes contracted from Kazakhstan, Transneft spokesman Igor Demin told Sputnik on Tuesday

"The German side just sent an application, but did not say that it was for Kazakh oil. But since Poland also sent applications and confirmed that they have contracted volumes of oil for next year both from Rosneft and Tatneft, then, accordingly we made the same conclusion about Germany," Demin said.

The spokesman added that now Germany says that it contracts the capacity of Druzhba for Kazakh oil.

"But no one negotiated with us that they were going to send oil to Germany. Not to mention the volumes. The German side did not say anything about it either," Demin explained, adding that this possibility depends on the decision of the Russian government as well as on the Kazakh producers to carry out deliveries to Germany.

Earlier in the day, the CEO of Transneft, Nikolai Tokarev, said that the company had already received an application for pumping oil through the Druzhba pipeline from Poland and Germany for next year, despite the statements of these countries about the refusal of supplies.

