Germany fight back for draw with Netherlands after early goal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Amsterdam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Germany conceded their earliest goal in 50 years but fought back to lead at half-time before drawing 2-2 away at the Netherlands in the Nations League on Tuesday.

Germany were stung early, Tijjani Reijnders giving the hosts the lead after 99 seconds.

The shellshocked visitors gave up several chances in the opening half an hour but eventually fought back to lead, thanks to two goals in seven minutes from Deniz Undav and new captain Joshua Kimmich before the break.

Denzel Dumfries, who missed a golden chance early, levelled things up just after half-time and despite both sides spurning chances -- including a poor Kai Havertz miss from close range -- the score remained level at full-time.

Germany forward Jamal Musiala told RTL his side were still adjusting to the loss of veterans Toni Kroos, Manuel Neuer, Ilkay Gundogan and Thomas Mueller, who all retired from international football in the summer.

"It wasn't our day, but we need to learn from that. We need to be more secure with the ball but we can take some positives out of the game," he said.

"We've lost four legends from the team but it's a process, the atmosphere is still really good."

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said "it was a bit over the place for both teams", but added "we were strong offensively and we took risks".

"The team believes in itself and that's the key. We gave everything and that's what we, and the fans, want to see," the coach said.

Both sides came into the match with big wins over their Nations League group rivals, Germany thrashing Hungary 5-0 and the Netherlands beating Bosnia and Herzegovina 5-2.

Despite the gameday withdrawal of striker Niclas Fuellkrug, Nagelsmann elected not to return Kai Havertz to centre-forward, where he started each game of Euro 2024.

Instead, he named Stuttgart's Undav up front, the former Brighton forward's first start in Germany colours.

The Dutch cut the visitors open early, Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch finding Reijnders in space behind Germany's high line.

The AC Milan midfielder advanced on goal and knocked a calm finish past Marc-Andre ter Stegen, giving the Netherlands the lead less than two minutes in.

The goal, the earliest Germany had conceded in 50 years, stunned the visitors and the home side almost scored a second after 15 minutes, Dumfries heading over with an open goal at his mercy.

The visitors eventually regained their structure and it was Undav who equalised on the 38-minute mark, smashing in a rebound from a Florian Wirtz shot.

With Germany again on the attack, Netherlands' Manchester City defender Nathan Ake went down in the box after a sprint with an apparent muscle injury and was visibly emotional as he was stretchered from the pitch.

Dutch coach Ronald Koeman said further tests were needed to diagnose the injury.

"It looks like a muscle injury for Nathan, though I am not certain."

Germany then turned the game around just before half-time, Kimmich tapping in an Undav pass in the third minute of stoppage time.

The visitors' relief was short-lived however, with the Netherlands levelling things up on 51 minutes, Dumfries tapping in after Jamal Musiala was robbed of the ball inside his own box.

One minute later, Wirtz created a clear chance to retake the lead, finding Havertz in front of an open goal but the Arsenal forward hit the ball over the bar.

The group rivals finish the international break level on points, with Germany ahead on goal difference.