UrduPoint.com

Germany Finds Most Items From 2019 Jewelry Heist: Police

Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Germany finds most items from 2019 jewelry heist: police

German authorities said Saturday they had found a "considerable portion" of items stolen in a spectacular 2019 robbery of priceless 18th-century jewels from a state museum.

Frankfurt, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :German authorities said Saturday they had found a "considerable portion" of items stolen in a spectacular 2019 robbery of priceless 18th-century jewels from a state museum.

The authorities retrieved a total of 31 individual items in the night of Friday to Saturday in the capital Berlin, the police and prosecutors said.

The discovery comes in the middle of the trial of six suspects over the brazen night-time raid on the Green Vault museum in the eastern city of Dresden's Royal Palace in November 2019.

The thieves grabbed 21 pieces of jewellery and other valuables from the collection of the Saxon ruler Augustus the Strong, encrusted with more than 4,300 individual diamonds.

The jewels included a sword with a diamond-encrusted hilt and a shoulder piece which contains the famous 49-carat Dresden white diamond.

There had been no trace of the jewels.

But "exploratory talks" between the defence and the prosecution towards a possible settlement and the return of the stolen items led to a breakthrough, police and prosecutors said, without providing further details.

Special police have escorted the retrieved items from Berlin back to Dresden, they said.

Experts are now to examine them to verify their authenticity.

The trial, which opened in January, is set to resume on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Police German Robbery Dresden Berlin January November 2019 From

Recent Stories

Youthful Ahmed appears leader in Pakistan Open Gol ..

Youthful Ahmed appears leader in Pakistan Open Golf Championship

4 minutes ago
 Heera, Yousaf seal doubles title of Benazir Bhutto ..

Heera, Yousaf seal doubles title of Benazir Bhutto National Tennis C'ships

4 minutes ago
 Uplift projects being completed at rapid pace: Aam ..

Uplift projects being completed at rapid pace: Aamir Dogar

4 minutes ago
 PU syndicate recommends 15pc allowance, approves p ..

PU syndicate recommends 15pc allowance, approves promotions

10 minutes ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

10 minutes ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.