Germany Finds Producer in Norway to Supply Gepard Ammunition to Kiev - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2022) The German government has found a manufacturer in Norway capable of supplying additional ammunition for the Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns that are expected to be dispatched to Ukraine, German newspaper Spiegel reported on Saturday, citing sources.

According to reports, supplying the ammunition for the Gepard systems was initially considered problematic, since shipments from South America were disapproved by the producing country, Switzerland. Now the cabinet has found a manufacturer in Norway, who is expected to ensure ammunition deliveries to Ukraine.

If the ammunition supplies is agreed upon in time, the first Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns will be deliveries to Ukraine as early as this month, Spiegel added.

Russia has repeatedly denounced a continuous flow of weapons to the conflict zone in Ukraine from the West, saying that it adds fuel to the fire and derails the prospects of negotiation process. Late April, Russian Foreign Ministry sent a note to NATO countries over arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed that any cargoes that contain weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for the Russian armed forces.