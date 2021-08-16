UrduPoint.com

Germany Forces To Aid Afghan Evacuations: Parliamentary Sources

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 01:43 PM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Chancellor Angela Merkel's government is planning to deploy soldiers to Afghanistan to help with the evacuation of German nationals and Afghans in danger from the Taliban, parliamentary sources said Monday.

The government is planning to seek a mandate from parliament to allow the deployment of as many as "several hundred soldiers", the sources told AFP, citing a briefing by Merkel to leaders of parliamentary groups late Sunday.

