Germany Forcing Russia To Respond - Zakharova On RT DE Broadcasting Ban

Wed 22nd December 2021 | 07:58 PM

Germany, cleaning up its media scene, is forcing Russia to take retaliatory measures, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on the disconnection of RT's German channel from satellite broadcasting

"Continuing the practice of cleaning up its media scene in the worst traditions of censorship, the German government is deliberately leading us to the need to take retaliatory measures," Zakharova said in a statement.

Moscow has every reason to regard the actions of Berlin "as irrefutable proof of its original decisive role in organizing the multi-year multi-faceted pressure on the Russian media and persecution of its employees," she said.

"The German authorities have finally signed their determination to grossly disregard the fundamental principles of a democratic society and go for direct violations of their obligations under international law in order to prevent the country's citizens from accessing any alternative sources of information. At the same time, we consider it absolutely unacceptable to use coercive pressure on a satellite operator bypassing the dispute settlement procedures," Zakharova stressed.

