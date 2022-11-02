Germany Forcing Serbia to Choose Between EU, Russia - Reports

The German government has insisted that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic make a choice between his country's prospects of joining the European Union and relations with Russia in view of geopolitical developments in and around Ukraine, European media reported on Tuesday, citing an unnamed German official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The German government has insisted that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic make a choice between his country's prospects of joining the European Union and relations with Russia in view of geopolitical developments in and around Ukraine, European media reported on Tuesday, citing an unnamed German official.

Berlin is "surprised and disappointed" that Moscow and Belgrade have recently signed a package of cooperation agreements, since such actions allegedly contradict the expectations placed by the EU on accession candidates, including the current need for them to support sanctions against Russia, the Euractive news portal cited the German official as saying at a closed briefing ahead of the Western Balkans conference in Berlin.

"If he takes the path to Europe, he will have support, from the EU as a whole and from the German government... Should he choose the other path, it will have ensuing consequences," the official was quoted as saying by the media outlet.

Serbia was granted EU candidate status in 2012 and has been holding negotiations on accession to the bloc since 2014. The process is complicated by a number of issues, including Belgrade's friendly relations with Moscow. Serbia is among the countries maintaining a neutral position on Ukraine and not joining most sanctions against Russia despite growing pressure from Brussels and Washington.

Moreover, in October, Moscow and Belgrade signed a number of documents providing for the development of bilateral cooperation in various fields. In particular, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Serbian Economy Ministry signed a memorandum of understanding on the localization of Russian production in the republic. In addition, Russian Railways agreed to implement a number of railway projects in Serbia, including the comprehensive modernization of the railway section connecting Belgrade with the Montenegrin town of Bar.