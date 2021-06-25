Germany, France battle to retain clout on Russia under Biden

A bid by France and Germany to resume European summits with Russia, which was blocked by fellow EU nations on Friday, underscores the anxiety in Paris and Berlin of being sidelined in dealing with Moscow during the presidency of Joe Biden

A summit between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva on June 16 appears to have been seen by France's Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Angela Merkel as a model for a dialogue with Russia that can be uncompromising but also constructive.

Analysts say the relative success of that meeting -- marked by the absence of a joint press conference but progress on issues of mutual interest -- means the EU risks a secondary role as the West redefines its relations with Russia.

But the proposal from France and Germany was thwarted Friday by opposition from within the EU from ex-Soviet bloc nations like Poland as well as the three Baltic states. It also infuriated Western ally Ukraine.

"Paris and Berlin want to regain the initiative and make the case that they matter" in dealings with Moscow, said Thomas Gomart, director of the French Institute of International Relations.

The Geneva summit contrasted with the calamitous circumstances of the last high-level meeting between the EU and Moscow in February.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell was humiliated in the Russian capital at a press conference by veteran Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and three European diplomats were expelled from Russia on the same day.