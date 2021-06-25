UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany, France Battle To Retain Clout On Russia Under Biden

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 04:22 PM

Germany, France battle to retain clout on Russia under Biden

A bid by France and Germany to resume European summits with Russia, which was blocked by fellow EU nations on Friday, underscores the anxiety in Paris and Berlin of being sidelined in dealing with Moscow during the presidency of Joe Biden

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :A bid by France and Germany to resume European summits with Russia, which was blocked by fellow EU nations on Friday, underscores the anxiety in Paris and Berlin of being sidelined in dealing with Moscow during the presidency of Joe Biden.

A summit between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva on June 16 appears to have been seen by France's Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Angela Merkel as a model for a dialogue with Russia that can be uncompromising but also constructive.

Analysts say the relative success of that meeting -- marked by the absence of a joint press conference but progress on issues of mutual interest -- means the EU risks a secondary role as the West redefines its relations with Russia.

But the proposal from France and Germany was thwarted Friday by opposition from within the EU from ex-Soviet bloc nations like Poland as well as the three Baltic states. It also infuriated Western ally Ukraine.

"Paris and Berlin want to regain the initiative and make the case that they matter" in dealings with Moscow, said Thomas Gomart, director of the French Institute of International Relations.

The Geneva summit contrasted with the calamitous circumstances of the last high-level meeting between the EU and Moscow in February.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell was humiliated in the Russian capital at a press conference by veteran Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and three European diplomats were expelled from Russia on the same day.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia France Germany Paris Berlin Progress Vladimir Putin Geneva Same Poland Angela Merkel February June From Opposition

Recent Stories

Is Digital A New Way Of Charitable Giving In Pakis ..

10 minutes ago

Russia records over 20,000 new COVID-19 cases

31 seconds ago

Fawad condemns terrorist attack on FC personnel

5 minutes ago

UEFA launch probe into 'discriminatory incidents' ..

5 minutes ago

Say Bye-Bye to the Pain Points of Night Selfies an ..

26 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.