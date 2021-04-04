UrduPoint.com
Germany, France Call For De-Escalation In Southeastern Ukraine - Joint Statement

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 02:20 AM

Germany, France Call For De-Escalation in Southeastern Ukraine - Joint Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2021) Germany and France are calling on the conflicting parties in southeastern Ukraine (Donbas) to de-escalate tensions amid an increase in ceasefire violations, the German and French foreign ministries said in a joint statement.

"France and Germany are concerned about the increase in ceasefire violations, after the situation has stabilized since July 2020 in eastern Ukraine," the Saturday statement says.

According to the release, as mediators within the Normandy format, France and Germany are continuing their efforts towards the full implementation of the Minsk peace agreements on Ukraine.

"We are following the situation with great vigilance ... and call on the Parties to exercise restraint and to immediately de-escalate tensions," the German and French foreign ministries said.

