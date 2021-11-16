UrduPoint.com

Germany, France Call On Russia To Show Restraint In Maneuvers Near Borders Of Ukraine

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves le Drian, after negotiations with their Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, declared their support for Ukraine and expressed concern about the military activity of Russia near the borders of this country.

"Against the backdrop of renewed concerns about Russian movements of troops and hardware near Ukraine, we call on Russia to adopt a posture of restraint and provide transparent information about its military activities. Any new attempt to undermine Ukraine's territorial integrity would have serious consequences," the ministers said in a statement released by the German Foreign Ministry.

Le Drian and Maas regret Russia's refusal to hold a Normandy format ministerial meeting on Ukraine.

"We remain committed to the resolution of the conflict on the basis of the Minsk agreements. We express regret that Russia has repeatedly refused to meet at the level of Foreign Ministers in the Normandy format and once more express our readiness to meet and engage constructively and substantially.

We repeat our call on Russia to do the same in order to achieve lasting peace in Donbas," the joint statement reads.

They also called on Kiev to maintain a "posture of restraint" in connection with the military activity of the Russia near its borders.

"We called on Ukraine to maintain a posture of restraint. Already in Spring 2021, Ukraine contributed significantly to the de-escalation of the situation, despite Russian aggressive rhetoric and failure to provide transparent information in line with its international obligations," the statement reads.

They also expressed concern about the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation.

"We also shared concerns about the deteriorating humanitarian and security situation in Donbas. We called on Ukraine to continue the full implementation of the Minsk agreements and to maintain its full engagement into the discussions conducted in the Normandy format," the ministers added.

