UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany, France, Italy Threaten Sanctions Over Libya Arms Ban Violations

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

Germany, France, Italy Threaten Sanctions Over Libya Arms Ban Violations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) The German, Italian and French leaders said in a joint statement on Saturday they were ready to consider sanctions as a response to violations of the UN arms embargo on Libya.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and French President Emmanuel Macron said they "urge foreign actors to end their increasing interference and to fully respect the arms embargo."

"We are ready to consider the possible use of sanctions should breaches to the embargo at sea, on land or in the air continue," the joint statement added.

The trio said they expected EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to present his proposals to this effect.

They reaffirmed their commitment to the Irini operation that aims to stop smugglers from bringing weapons to Libya's warring factions by patrolling off its Mediterranean coast.

The leaders also said they backed UN efforts to mediate a lasting ceasefire in the North African country and urged it to explore all options, including a "potential demilitarization of certain areas."

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations German Libya Angela Merkel All From

Recent Stories

Dubai launches ‘DUBAI ASSURED’ stamp for touri ..

6 minutes ago

100% of Sharjah government employees return to wor ..

6 minutes ago

UAE participates in International Maritime Virtual ..

21 minutes ago

OTCA calls off strike after extensive deliberation ..

38 minutes ago

IMF Chief Calls for Deeper Debt Cuts for Virus-Hit ..

38 minutes ago

IMF calls for further action to secure resilient r ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.