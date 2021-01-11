Germany, France, Jordan, Egypt Call on Israel, Palestine to Deepen Dialogue - Berlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The foreign ministers of Germany, France, Jordan and Egypt have called on Israel and Palestine to deepen dialogue and cooperation based on mutual commitments, including over the coronavirus pandemic, the German Federal Foreign Office said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the ministers met in Cairo to discuss the progress in the Middle East peace process. This was their fourth meeting since they first gathered in this format on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in February.

"The Ministers welcomed the opportunity to discuss potential steps to advance the Middle East Peace Process and to create a conducive environment for a resumed dialogue between the Palestinians and the Israelis. They called upon both parties to deepen their cooperation and dialogue on the basis of further and reciprocal commitments, also in light of the Covid -19 pandemic," the office said, citing the ministers' joint statement.

The ministers also welcomed the Palestinian Authority's decision to restore cooperation on the basis of Israel's commitment to past bilateral agreements, the office added.

"They emphasized that the resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of the two-state solution is an indispensable requirement to comprehensive peace in the region.

They further emphasized their commitment to a negotiated two-state solution, ensuring an independent and viable Palestinian state based on June 4, 1967 lines and UN Security Council resolutions, living side by side a secure and recognized Israel," the statement read.

In addition, the participants emphasized Washington's role in the conflict settlement and expressed a willingness to work with the United States to facilitate peace negotiations.

For decades, Palestinians have sought recognition of their independent state that would incorporate the Gaza Strip and some areas of the West Bank, which is partially occupied by Israel.

Palestine wants its prospective state to be within the borders that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, incorporating East Jerusalem, possibly as a result of territorial exchanges. Israel, in turn, rules out returning to the 1967 frontiers, let alone sharing Jerusalem, which it has declared its "eternal and indivisible" capital.