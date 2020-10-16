Germany, France, Poland Intend on Having 'Realistic And Demanding' Dialogue With Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The foreign ministers of Germany, France and Poland, the so-called Weimar Triangle, have emphasized the importance of maintaining "realistic and demanding dialogue" with Russia in order to improve security and stability, according to a joint statement published on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian met with his counterparts, Heiko Maas from Germany and Zbigniew Rau from Poland, to discuss a range of regional and global issues, including Russia.

"We recall the importance of a realistic and demanding dialogue with the Russian authorities, in particular with the aim to prevent unintended escalation and to strengthen the rules based-order and European security and stability," the statement read.

The Weimar Triangle foreign ministers also called for maintaining a "firm stance" toward Russia on issues that threaten European stability.

"Our three countries reaffirm the importance of maintaining a firm stance vis-à-vis Russia on all issues that constitute a threat to peace on the European continent. We reaffirm that the five guiding principles agreed by the EU constitute the framework of current and future EU-Russia relations," the statement read.

In 2016, the European Union issued a set of five principles governing the bloc's interaction with Russia. These include the full implementation of the Minsk agreements on Donbas, closer ties with other CIS countries, strengthening the bloc's resilience to alleged Russian threats, selective engagement with Russia on issues such as counter-terrorism, and support for people-to-people contacts.

Russia has repeatedly said it does not present threat to strategic stability and security in Europe.