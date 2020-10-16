UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany, France, Poland Intend On Having 'Realistic And Demanding' Dialogue With Russia

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 12:20 AM

Germany, France, Poland Intend on Having 'Realistic And Demanding' Dialogue With Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The foreign ministers of Germany, France and Poland, the so-called Weimar Triangle, have emphasized the importance of maintaining "realistic and demanding dialogue" with Russia in order to improve security and stability, according to a joint statement published on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian met with his counterparts, Heiko Maas from Germany and Zbigniew Rau from Poland, to discuss a range of regional and global issues, including Russia.

"We recall the importance of a realistic and demanding dialogue with the Russian authorities, in particular with the aim to prevent unintended escalation and to strengthen the rules based-order and European security and stability," the statement read.

The Weimar Triangle foreign ministers also called for maintaining a "firm stance" toward Russia on issues that threaten European stability.

"Our three countries reaffirm the importance of maintaining a firm stance vis-à-vis Russia on all issues that constitute a threat to peace on the European continent. We reaffirm that the five guiding principles agreed by the EU constitute the framework of current and future EU-Russia relations," the statement read.

In 2016, the European Union issued a set of five principles governing the bloc's interaction with Russia. These include the full implementation of the Minsk agreements on Donbas, closer ties with other CIS countries, strengthening the bloc's resilience to alleged Russian threats, selective engagement with Russia on issues such as counter-terrorism, and support for people-to-people contacts.

Russia has repeatedly said it does not present threat to strategic stability and security in Europe.

Related Topics

Russia Europe France European Union Germany Minsk Poland 2016 All From

Recent Stories

ADNOC Distribution’s market cap surged to AED44 ..

38 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi banks’ net income amounts to AED9.55 i ..

39 minutes ago

US envoy says Taliban agree to reduce Afghan casua ..

9 minutes ago

Govt apprises Opposition to ensure SOPs before org ..

9 minutes ago

5th Gen War - Twitterati bust RAW's #Fake letter a ..

9 minutes ago

Over half EU countries 'red' on new virus travel m ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.