Germany, France Should Pay Compensations To People Of Donbas - Russian State Duma Speaker

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2022 | 01:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Saturday that Germany and France should pay compensations to the residents of Donbas.

Volodin's comment came following former German Chancellor Angela Merkel's interview with the Zeit newspaper published on Wednesday. In particular, Merkel said that the 2014 Minsk agreement "was an attempt to give Ukraine extra time." The former chancellor said she doubted NATO countries could have done as much then as they were doing now to help Ukraine.

"Germany and France must pay compensations to the residents of Donbas ... And the European citizens need to know to whom they owe the problems that have arisen: lack of heat, electricity, huge inflation, closing enterprises.

They will have to pay compensation to the residents of Donbas for 8 years of genocide and damage," Volodin said on Telegram.

He noted that the situation in Ukraine is a consequence of "the deceitful policy of the leaders of these states."

According to Volodin, in 2014 the foreign ministers of Germany and France signed a document between the legitimate Ukrainian authorities and the opposition as guarantors of peaceful development of events. However, everything ended with a government overthrow in Kiev and a military conflict in the Donbas, he added. After that, these countries participated in the conclusion of the Minsk agreements, which "no one planned to implement," according to Volodin.

