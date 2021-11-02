Germany, France, Sweden Concealing Essential Information in Navalny Case- Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Germany, France and Sweden are holding back crucially important information related to the case of Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny, Russia's Permanent Representative to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Alexander Shulgin said on Tuesday.

"They (Germany, France and Sweden) conceal essential information, not to mention the composition of the chemical substance (allegedly used to poison Navalny). This is crucial for us to complete our pre-investigation check to identify signs of corpus delicti in what happened to our blogger last year," Shulgin said at a briefing.

"If such signs are established, then a corresponding criminal case will be launched. But unfortunately they refuse to provide us with this information," the OPCW envoy continued.