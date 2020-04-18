Germany, France to Coordinate Loosening of COVID-19 Restrictions - Maas

Germany and France will coordinate their steps toward relaxing coronavirus restrictions, especially in border areas, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Germany and France will coordinate their steps toward relaxing coronavirus restrictions, especially in border areas, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday.

The statement came after Maas' phone call with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian.

"The measures against COVID-19 should be eased in a controllable and coordinated manner.

The priority is to relax restrictions for the residents of border areas who daily cross the border. The [German-French] cross-border commission will seek solutions," the German ministry quoted Maas as saying after the call.

Reiterating the growing importance of coordination with "our largest neighbor and closest partner," the German minister noted that he would hold phone talks with Le Drian every week to discuss pressing bilateral and international issues.