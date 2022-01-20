UrduPoint.com

Germany, France To Make Every Effort To Resume Normandy Format Work - Baerbock

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2022 | 07:48 PM

Germany, France to Make Every Effort to Resume Normandy Format Work - Baerbock

Germany and France will make every effort to resume the work of the Normandy Format, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Germany and France will make every effort to resume the work of the Normandy Format, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday.

"The Normandy format is one of the four most important threads of dialogue that we have these days.

Therefore, together with France, and myself with Jean-Yves Le Drian, we will do everything to fill this format with life again," Baerbock said during the joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Baerbock also said that "worrisome activities on the part of Russia" continue and called on Moscow to de-escalate the situation around Ukraine. At the same time, the minister said that a proposal to continue dialogue within the NATO-Russia Council is a "good and important signal."

In addition, Baerbock said that she discussed China and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Blinken.

