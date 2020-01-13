UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany, France To Push EU To End Shredding Of Male Chicks

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 11:39 PM

Germany, France to push EU to end shredding of male chicks

Berlin and Paris will join forces to end mass shredding of male chicks at the EU level by the end of 2021, agriculture ministers Julia Kloeckner and Didier Guillaume said Monday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Berlin and Paris will join forces to end mass shredding of male chicks at the EU level by the end of 2021, agriculture ministers Julia Kloeckner and Didier Guillaume said Monday.

"It's time to end the shredding of chicks. France and Germany should be the European motor to advance on this issue," Guillaume said during a visit to his German counterpart.

Germany's presidency of the bloc in the second half of 2020 is an opportunity to push forward on the issue, Kloeckner said.

In many poultry businesses, male chicks are separated from females soon after hatching and killed, as they do not produce eggs and generate less meat.

Tens of millions of males are shredded in each country per year.

Producers say that there is no practical, affordable and cruelty-free alternative.

France and Germany now plan to bring together industry groups, companies, researchers and campaign groups to "share scientific knowledge" and "implement alternative methods".

"We welcome this scheme and the fact that non-governmental organisations are involved, but we expect clear regulatory commitments," said Agathe Gignoux of CIWF, a French NGO.

German farmers' group ZRF warned that "apparent solutions" via the law without a technical plan could depress domestic egg production in favour of imports -- meaning the chicks would simply be exterminated somewhere else.

Both governments must tread lightly, with ever-tighter regulations chafing on financially squeezed farmers, while consumers demand more environmental and animal protection.

Scientists in several countries are working on technologies to determine the sex of chicks before they hatch, but none are ready yet for industrial-scale use.

One technique, developed by a German firm, involves using a laser to make a tiny hole to extract liquid from a fertilised egg, before testing it for the presence of a female hormone.

Austrian and French firms are working on less-invasive techniques, while scientists in other countries are looking into genetically modified chickens.

Related Topics

Agriculture France German Visit Germany Paris Berlin Male 2020 From Industry Share Million Depression

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed holds talks with Prime Minister ..

10 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Japan&#039;s Prime Mini ..

40 minutes ago

Police bust ring smuggling Moroccans to Spain via ..

35 seconds ago

Queen agrees 'period of transition' for Harry and ..

37 seconds ago

US bars powerful Moldovan oligarch over corruption ..

40 seconds ago

Oil Prices Turn Negative as Supply Worries Overcom ..

42 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.