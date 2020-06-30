Germany, France to Push for EU Solidarity Amid Unprecedented Crisis - Merkel

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Germany and France will together lead the European Union's response to the unprecedented economic crisis in the months ahead, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday at a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"We live in serious times. Last time we met was under circumstances that were predictable and easy compared to challenges we're facing now. On the one hand, it is the pandemic per se, on the other ” economic challenges the like of which we haven't seen in decades, if ever," she said after their meeting in Castle Meseberg near Berlin.

Germany and France want to act together in the coming months to bring home the idea that "Europe is our future," Merkel said. She cited the the bloc's climate neutrality goal, digitalization and its relationship with China, Africa and Americas as some of the key objectives.

Germany takes over the rotating EU presidency on Wednesday. Merkel said Germany and France had agreed to support each other and "face this challenge together."

"Expectations are high. We know, of course, that when Germany and France are united this does not necessarily mean that Europe is united. But when Germany and France don't see eye to eye it doesn't bode well for Europe's unity," she noted.

This unity will be put to the test on July 17-18 when 27 EU leaders gather in Brussels for their first in-person summit to discuss the ambitious 750 billion euro ($843 billion) coronavirus recovery fund, which was proposed by Paris and Germany in May.