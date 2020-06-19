(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Germany and France are worried about Israel's plan to take control of the Palestinian territories, they want to prevent this violation of international law, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Friday.

"Israel's plan to annex Palestinian territories cause us great concern in what regards the security of Israel and the entire region," Maas said after a meeting with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Maas added that he would soon speak to the French minister about this again.

"The goal is, like before, to prevent this escalatinng to an annexation that would violate the international law," Maas said.