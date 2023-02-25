UrduPoint.com

Germany, France, UK Offer Defense Pact To Zelenskyy Amid Push For Peace Talks - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) Germany, France and the United Kingdom have dangled a defense pact in front of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to get him to the negotiating table with Russia, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing officials from the three governments.

The officials told the newspaper that Berlin, Paris and London were becoming increasingly worried that a drawn-out conflict and a looming stalemate would stretch their capacity to sustain the war effort to the limit.

"We keep repeating that Russia mustn't win, but what does that mean? If the war goes on for long enough with this intensity, Ukraine's losses will become unbearable," a senior French official said, adding that no one believed Ukraine would be able to capture Crimea from Russia.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reportedly wants to table his blueprint of a pact with Ukraine at the next NATO summit in July, while French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told Zelenskyy at a meeting in Paris in early February that he should start preparing for peace talks with Russia, the daily newspaper cited people familiar with the conversation as saying.

The pact being floated will not put NATO boots on the ground but will apply the Article 5 collective defense clause to Ukraine in the event of an attack on it and will potentially give the eastern European nation access to a broader array of NATO standard weapons, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The report said that German and US officials had declined to comment on the proposed security pact, while spokespeople from the UK and French governments did not immediately respond to its requests for comment.

