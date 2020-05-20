UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany, France, UK, Turkey Concerned That Call For Ceasefire In Libya Unsuccessful - Maas

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 11:48 AM

Germany, France, UK, Turkey Concerned That Call for Ceasefire in Libya Unsuccessful - Maas

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday that he and his counterparts from France, Turkey and the United Kingdom expressed concern that the call for a ceasefire in Libya had no effect, but rather led to a military escalation and violation of the arms embargo

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday that he and his counterparts from France, Turkey and the United Kingdom expressed concern that the call for a ceasefire in Libya had no effect, but rather led to a military escalation and violation of the arms embargo.

"With great concern, we recognize that the call for a humanitarian ceasefire in Libya, particularly now in the holy month of Ramadan, has remained largely ineffective. Instead, we are still in an escalation spiral with ongoing fighting and further arms deliveries to both sides," Maas said after holding a video conference call with foreign ministers from the three countries.

The German diplomat reiterated that the four countries would not stop reminding the participants of the Berlin conference on Libya of their obligations, including at the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

The conference on Libya was held in Berlin in January, where participating countries committed to supporting the war-torn country through the restoration of peace. In particular, the participants agreed to halt arms supplies to Libya as a measure of non-interference in the civil conflict between two rival administrations. Among these countries were Algeria, China, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Turkey, the Republic of the Congo, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Libya is currently torn between the two main centers of power � an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the Libyan National Army, and the UN-backed Government of National Accord in the country's west.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Russia Turkey China Parliament Egypt France German Germany Berlin Algeria Italy United Kingdom United States Congo Libya United Arab Emirates January From Government Ramadan

Recent Stories

UAE Sends 14 Tonnes of Medical Aid to Palestine Am ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan reports  986 deaths with 45, 898 cases o ..

55 minutes ago

PM to address World Economic Forum today

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 20 May 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Asian equities rally stalls on lingering economic ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.