Germany, France, UK, US Urge Russia to Implement De-escalation Steps - Berlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The top diplomats of Germany, France, the UK and the United States discussed relations with Russia, and called on Moscow to implement the announced de-escalation steps, the German Foreign Office said on Twitter.

"Continuing close coordination among partners on #Russia - Foreign Minister @ABaerbock spoke with @JY_LeDrian, @TrussLiz and @SecBlinken.

The ministers agreed: what matters now is that steps towards de-escalation announced by Russia are actually implemented," it said.

Kiev and Western states have recently expressed concern about the alleged increase in "aggressive actions" by Russia near the borders of Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly rejected such accusations, stating that it does not threaten anyone and is not going to attack anyone, and that claims about "Russian aggression" are used as a pretext to deploy more NATO military equipment near Russian borders.