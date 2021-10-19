Germany, France, Ukraine Interested in Normandy Format Meeting - Zelenskyy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Germany, France and Ukraine are ready for a meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Four, and Kiev is also interested in meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in any format, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Today Germany, France and Ukraine are interested in a meeting in the Normandy format. Ukraine, for its part, is interested in meeting with the Russian president in any format. We had a video meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, after which they talked with the president of the Russian Federation," Zelenskyy told ICTV.

"And we are ready for some steps forward so that the meeting (of the leaders of the Normandy Four) takes place. I think that the likelihood of a meeting depends on Russia. I think there is a chance for this," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, Kiev also expects a response from the United States regarding possible participation in the negotiation process.