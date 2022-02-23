Germany, France, Ukraine Stand Ready for Another Normandy Format Meeting - Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Germany, France and Ukraine are open to holding another meeting in the Normandy format on Donbas, Tobias Lindner, minister of state at the German Federal Foreign Office, said on Wednesday.

"Ukraine, France and my country stand ready for another meeting in the Normandy format or for the summit that Ukraine has proposed," Lindner told the UN General Assembly.