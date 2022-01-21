Germany, France Want to Keep Normandy Format Unchanged - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) As far as Russia is aware, Germany and France want to keep the Normandy Format unchanged, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday when discussing the possibility of the United States joining the negotiations.

"As for the possible participation of the United States in the Normandy format, we must keep in mind that this platform has already been formed and has been operating for the eighth year. As far as we know, our co-mediators - Germany and France - would prefer to keep it in the form in which it currently exists," the ministry's written response to questions received during Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's annual press conference said.

The ministry also said that Moscow is not against US joining initiatives aimed at conflict resolution in Ukraine if there is "positive value" in it.