Germany, France Welcome Decision of Contact Group on Donbas Ceasefire Agreement

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Berlin and Paris welcome the decision of the Trilateral Contact Group to fully comply with the measures to strengthen the ceasefire agreement in Donbas, the foreign ministries of Germany and France said in a joint statement.

"We welcome that participants of the session of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) expressed their strong determination to fully adhere to the Measures to Strengthen the Ceasefire Agreement of 22 July 2020, thus significantly contributing to the security situation along the contact line before Christmas. We urge the sides to respect the ceasefire and to continue discussions on further steps in the humanitarian field, e.g. the opening of crossing points and the exchange of detainees, along with the rest of the Conclusions of the 2019 Paris Summit," the statement says.