Germany, France Working Toward Next Normandy Four Meeting On Eastern Ukraine - Berlin

Wed 27th October 2021 | 08:02 PM

The German and French foreign ministries are preparing the next Normandy Four meeting with top Russian and Ukrainian diplomats, a German ministerial spokesperson said Wednesday

The four leaders agreed in a series of phone conversations held on October 11 to hold minister-level talks to discuss tensions rising along the contact line in eastern Ukraine.

"Seeing the events of the recent weeks and months, we believe that all parties should take a more constructive approach to the political dialogue. That is why together with France we continue to actively prepare for a ministerial meeting," German Foreign Office spokeswoman Andrea Sasse told reporters.

She refused to speculate on whether the meeting could happen before acting Chancellor Angela Merkel's departure. Heiko Maas, a member of the Social Democratic Party which is leading coalition talks, is serving as caretaker foreign minister.

