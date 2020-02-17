Germany Frees Iranian Citizen Detained at US Request Over Sanctions Violations - Tehran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An Iranian national who was detained in Germany at the request of the United States for violating American sanctions has been released, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) An Iranian national who was detained in Germany at the request of the United States for violating American sanctions has been released, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday.

"An Iranian citizen detained in Germany on the pretext of violating Washington's cruel sanctions has been released following intensive diplomatic efforts," Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said.

Despite being "on verge of extradition" to the US, the individual in question, Ahmad Khalili, was released on Sunday night, according to the diplomat. Khalili returned home from Germany together with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who was on his way from the Munich Security Conference.

The US has been pursuing a policy of "maximum pressure" toward Iran since President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal and reinstated sanctions on the Islamic republic in May 2018.