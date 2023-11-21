Open Menu

Germany Freezes Parts Of Budget After Court Blow

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2023 | 07:15 PM

The German government has frozen future spending pledges across almost its whole budget for the rest of 2023, a finance ministry source said Tuesday, after a court ruling blew a massive hole in its finances

The Constitutional Court decided last week Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition had broken debt rules when it transferred 60 billion Euros ($65 billion) in loan authorisations earmarked for pandemic support to a climate fund.

The move upended the government's spending plans, and the finance ministry of Europe's biggest economy immediately suspended most projects under the fund from 2024.

But now, so-called "commitment authorisations" for 2023 were also being suspended, a finance ministry source said. These are commitments in the current budget that result in expenditure in later financial years.

"Existing liabilities will continue to be honoured, but no new ones may be incurred," the source said.

Authorisations could still be allowed in "exceptional cases", it added.

Der Spiegel quoted a letter from a senior official sent to all ministries and the chancellery, saying the freeze applied "with immediate effect" and impacted the budgets of all ministries.

Government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told a regular press briefing in Berlin on Monday that the coalition was examining the consequences of the ruling to work out how big the budget hole was.

The climate fund -- which was worth 212 billion euros prior to the ruling -- was aimed at speeding Germany's shift to an emissions-free economy.

Cash had also been earmarked for other purposes, however, such as boosting domestic semiconductor production as Europe seeks to reduce its reliance on Asian chip imports.

