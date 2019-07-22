Germany, French Foreign Ministers Condemn Seizure of UK Tanker by Iran - UK Foreign Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, condemned during a phone conversation with UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt the recent seizure of a UK oil tanker by Iran, the UK Foreign Office said.

"The Foreign Secretary called both the French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, and the German foreign minister Heiko Maas today (21 July) to discuss the illegal detention of a British-flagged ship by Iranian forces in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday 19 July. The Foreign Secretary thanked both foreign ministers for their countries' support and co-operation since the incident. Mr Le Drian and Mr Maas condemned the Iranian seizure of Stena Impero," the Foreign Office said on late Sunday in a statement.

All three top diplomats agreed that safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as prevention of any possible escalation of tensions in the region, were top priorities for Europe.

"They agreed to keep in close contact and to work together to achieve this," the statement added.

On Friday, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the UK oil tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz over what it described as a breach of international maritime regulations. The vessel with 23 crew members, including three Russian nationals, has been guided to the Bandar Abbas port. Albeit they have been out of reach for any contact, Iran claims they are safe, while the tanker is docked in the port.

The incident comes after UK Marines helped detain an Iranian tanker off Gibraltar on July 4 on suspicion it was carrying oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused London of piracy.