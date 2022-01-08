Germany Further Tightens COVID Restrictions, Prepares to Introduce Mandatory Vaccination

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) Germany has tightened existing restrictions to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and prepares to introduce compulsory vaccination, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said following a meeting with regional heads on Friday.

"It is clear that the Omicron strain will keep us occupied for a long time, so we cannot lift the threat warning from our healthcare system. We will surely see higher mortality rates, there will be many more patients in hospitals. Therefore, we need to prepare for this situation. We are doing it. We all know that vaccinations and boosters can help, in addition to limiting contacts," Scholz told a briefing.

German citizens are still recommended to use special protective masks in stores and public transport. Social contacts also remain limited: those vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 can gather in groups of up to 10 people, while the rest of the citizens can only meet with two others, not counting minors over 14 years old. All public events, cinemas, theaters and shops, with the exception of grocery stores, can only be visited by those vaccinated or recovered.

Night clubs are closed.

At the same time, a certificate of vaccination or COVID-19 history are no longer sufficient to enter a cafe or restaurant. Visitors will now be required to show a valid PCR test.

The government will continue providing financial assistance to businesses affected by the restrictions, Scholz said.

At the same time, Germany decided to reduce the period of quarantine for those who had come in contact with individuals with confirmed Omicron virus. As such, those vaccinated or previously recovered from COVID-19 do not have to self-isolate for 14 days, for other citizens the quarantine has been reduced to ten days and can be reduced further to one week given a negative PCR test or an antibody test.

Additionally, Scholz and regional heads agreed to set a timeframe to introduce a legal base for mandatory vaccination in the country.

The next meeting at the level of the chancellor and heads of Federal states on the pandemic will take place on January 24.