Germany Gifts 12 New Trucks To Georgian Military - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 09:44 PM

Germany Gifts 12 New Trucks to Georgian Military - Ministry

Germany handed over 12 new trucks to Georgia on Friday as part of its $1.7 million aid program, the Georgian Defense Ministry said

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Germany handed over 12 new trucks to Georgia on Friday as part of its $1.7 million aid program, the Georgian Defense Ministry said.

"Eight water trucks and four container trucks were purchased with money from the grant," the statement published on the ministry's website read.

The handover was overseen by Georgian Defense Minister Irakli Garibashvili and German Ambassador Hubert Knirsch.

Garibashvili called Germany an active supporter of his country's sovereignty and territorial integrity and emphasized the importance of cooperation between the two nations.

