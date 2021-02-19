UrduPoint.com
Germany Gives Extra 1.5 Bn Euros For Global Vaccine Rollout: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 08:43 PM

Germany is donating an additional 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion) to boost the rollout of vaccines in the world's poorest countries, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said Friday, increasing an earlier contribution of 600 million euros

"Today we want to make clear: we stand with the poorest countries. Germany is providing a further 1.5 billion euros for Covax, WHO and others," Scholz said in a statement following a G7 meeting.

"Vaccines are the only way out of the pandemic."

