UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Gives OPCW Extra $591,000 For New Lab Construction

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 08:28 PM

Germany Gives OPCW Extra $591,000 for New Lab Construction

Germany has donated an extra $591,000 to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which plans to build a new research facility by 2023 to address emerging toxin threats, the UN agency said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Germany has donated an extra $591,000 to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which plans to build a new research facility by 2023 to address emerging toxin threats, the UN agency said Thursday.

This comes on top of $1.2 million donated by the German government to the OPCW's ChemTech Center project last year. Its construction is set to begin in 2021.

It is estimated to cost 33.5 million Euros.

"The Center will be instrumental in guaranteeing the scientific excellence of laboratory analysis within the OPCW. Germany is proud to support this endeavor," OPCW chief Fernando Arias said.

OPCW has complained that the existing facility in the Dutch town of Rijswijk will soon no longer be fit-for-purpose due to its aging infrastructure, space constraints, larger workloads and new missions with new areas of work.

Related Topics

United Nations German Germany Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

KP to hire doctors, health professionals on ad-hoc ..

27 seconds ago

Dow falls again as US jobless claims tick higher

29 seconds ago

Five independent GB winners joins PTI

30 seconds ago

Militants Use Plight of Syrian Refugees in Lebanon ..

32 seconds ago

Pressure Mounts in Brussels as Hungary, Poland Rej ..

2 minutes ago

US envoy appreciates Pakistan's contributions; rel ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.