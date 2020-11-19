Germany Gives OPCW Extra $591,000 for New Lab Construction

Germany has donated an extra $591,000 to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which plans to build a new research facility by 2023 to address emerging toxin threats, the UN agency said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Germany has donated an extra $591,000 to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which plans to build a new research facility by 2023 to address emerging toxin threats, the UN agency said Thursday.

This comes on top of $1.2 million donated by the German government to the OPCW's ChemTech Center project last year. Its construction is set to begin in 2021.

It is estimated to cost 33.5 million Euros.

"The Center will be instrumental in guaranteeing the scientific excellence of laboratory analysis within the OPCW. Germany is proud to support this endeavor," OPCW chief Fernando Arias said.

OPCW has complained that the existing facility in the Dutch town of Rijswijk will soon no longer be fit-for-purpose due to its aging infrastructure, space constraints, larger workloads and new missions with new areas of work.