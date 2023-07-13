Open Menu

Germany Gives Ukraine 6 More Gepard Anti-Aircraft Guns In Past Week - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2023 | 11:40 PM

Germany Gives Ukraine 6 More Gepard Anti-Aircraft Guns in Past Week - Defense Ministry

Germany sent six Gepard anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine in the past week, on top of 34 delivered earlier, as well as thousands of 155mm rounds, the updated list of the German Defense Ministry shows

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Germany sent six Gepard anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine in the past week, on top of 34 delivered earlier, as well as thousands of 155mm rounds, the updated list of the German Defense Ministry shows.

The weekly update features an assortment of weapons and munitions that Germany sent eastward.

It includes 3,230 155mm rounds, 1,184 large-caliber smoke projectiles, a Biber armored-vehicle launched bridge, as well as components for IRIS-T medium-range infrared homing missile systems.

Western allies began pouring weapons into Ukraine after Russia launched its military operation. Their support has since evolved from light artillery munitions and training to heavier weapons. In recent months, Ukraine has been pushing its donors to supply fighter jets. Russia has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia German Germany Kiev From Top

Recent Stories

Hollywood set for first shutdown strike since 1960 ..

Hollywood set for first shutdown strike since 1960

1 minute ago
 Biden to Host Israeli President Herzog on July 18 ..

Biden to Host Israeli President Herzog on July 18 - Whit House

7 minutes ago
 Two-day national conference on population to start ..

Two-day national conference on population to start on July 14

2 minutes ago
 Chinese cities turn air-raid shelters into heat sh ..

Chinese cities turn air-raid shelters into heat shelters

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner Quetta Division expresses resentment ..

Commissioner Quetta Division expresses resentment on delay of NHA project

2 minutes ago
 PAC directs departments for providing complete rec ..

PAC directs departments for providing complete record to Auditor General's offic ..

2 minutes ago
Plea to Georgia for Saakashvili's Release Register ..

Plea to Georgia for Saakashvili's Release Registered With Ukrainian Parliament

5 minutes ago
 Ukraine NATO membership would worsen global tensio ..

Ukraine NATO membership would worsen global tensions: Putin

5 minutes ago
 History makers Morocco to face Zambia in World Cup ..

History makers Morocco to face Zambia in World Cup qualifiers

5 minutes ago
 Yellen to Visit India for G20 Gathering, Vietnam f ..

Yellen to Visit India for G20 Gathering, Vietnam for Meetings on Bilateral Ties ..

10 minutes ago
 Pentagon Chief Struggles With Sen. Tuberville on M ..

Pentagon Chief Struggles With Sen. Tuberville on Military Promotions Hold - Repo ..

5 minutes ago
 Ex-Ukrainian President Poroshenko Slams NATO Summi ..

Ex-Ukrainian President Poroshenko Slams NATO Summit in Vilnius as Fruitless for ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World