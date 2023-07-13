Germany Gives Ukraine 6 More Gepard Anti-Aircraft Guns in Past Week - Defense Ministry

Germany sent six Gepard anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine in the past week, on top of 34 delivered earlier, as well as thousands of 155mm rounds, the updated list of the German Defense Ministry shows

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Germany sent six Gepard anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine in the past week, on top of 34 delivered earlier, as well as thousands of 155mm rounds, the updated list of the German Defense Ministry shows.

The weekly update features an assortment of weapons and munitions that Germany sent eastward.

It includes 3,230 155mm rounds, 1,184 large-caliber smoke projectiles, a Biber armored-vehicle launched bridge, as well as components for IRIS-T medium-range infrared homing missile systems.

Western allies began pouring weapons into Ukraine after Russia launched its military operation. Their support has since evolved from light artillery munitions and training to heavier weapons. In recent months, Ukraine has been pushing its donors to supply fighter jets. Russia has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.