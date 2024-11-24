Germany Goes Nuts For Viral Pistachio Chocolate
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) When Ali Fakhro lays out a row of pistachio-filled chocolate bars in the morning at his bakery in Berlin, he knows they will be gone in a matter of hours.
Inspired by the viral success of the crunchy delicacy known as "Dubai chocolate", Fakhro, 32, hunted down a recipe and began making his own version two months ago.
"On the first day I made 20 bars, but they went fast. The next day, I made 50 -- all gone too," he said.
So-called Dubai chocolate was invented in 2021 by British-Egyptian entrepreneur Sarah Hamouda, who is based in Dubai.
The chunky treat consists of a blocky, hand-decorated chocolate bar with various quirky fillings -- the signature flavour being a rich pistachio cream.
The treat went viral when TikTok food influencer Maria Vehera posted a video of herself eating a bar in her car, which has since been viewed more than 100 million times.
The real thing is only available to local customers in limited quantities, but the trend has led to an explosion of copycat versions of the chocolate around the world.
