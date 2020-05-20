Germany Grants Nord Stream Pipeline Derogation From EU Gas Directive Rules - Company

The German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur or BNA) has made Nord Stream gas pipeline exempt from the EU gas directive in Germany for 20 years, the pipeline operator said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur or BNA) has made Nord Stream gas pipeline exempt from the EU gas directive in Germany for 20 years, the pipeline operator said Wednesday.

"In line with the application, the derogation from the particular regulation applies to the pipeline section located on German territory (including German territorial waters) and is initially valid for 20 years, retroactively from the amended EnWG's entry into force on 12 December 2019," Nord Stream AG said in a press release.