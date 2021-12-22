UrduPoint.com

Germany 'greatly Concerned' Over Putin Military Threat: Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 07:09 PM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Germany is "greatly concerned" about a warning by President Vladimir Putin that Russia is prepared to take military steps in the Ukraine conflict, Berlin's new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said Wednesday.

"These comments came before further troop movements on the border, hence I am greatly concerned," Baerbock told reporters after talks with her counterpart from Luxembourg, Jean Asselborn.

