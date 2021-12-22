Germany 'greatly concerned' over Putin military threat: foreign minister

Germany is "greatly concerned" about a warning by President Vladimir Putin that Russia is prepared to take military steps in the Ukraine conflict, Berlin's new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said Wednesday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Germany is "greatly concerned" about a warning by President Vladimir Putin that Russia is prepared to take military steps in the Ukraine conflict, Berlin's new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said Wednesday.

"These comments came before further troop movements on the border, hence I am greatly concerned," Baerbock told reporters after talks with her counterpart from Luxembourg, Jean Asselborn.